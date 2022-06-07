Senior Connect
Pender County Commissioners to put $178 million school bond referendum on November ballot

Pender County Board of Commissioners
By Jamie Boulet
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Board of Commissioners has announced its intent to place a referendum for $177.7 million in school bonds on the November 8 ballot. The commissioners voted in favor of the resolution notice of intent on June 6.

The bonds would be used to pay for a wide variety of improvements to the county public school system. The board expects that the tax equivalent effect of paying the bonds will be 5 to 11 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. However, the tax effect on the public will depend on a variety of other factors.

“The County will work to minimize the tax rate impact, in a manner consistent with moving ahead on the project and addressing other County needs,” writes the resolution.

If the public doesn’t approve the bonds, the county will have to find other solutions.

Below is a full breakdown of the estimated costs for the projects funded by the bond as stated at the May 16 Board of Commissioners meeting:

  • A new 1,200 student middle school: $67.64 million
  • A new 800 student K-5 elementary school: $43.92 million
  • Topsail Middle School renovation: $22.6 million
  • Rocky Point elementary addition: $1.21 million
  • Burgaw Middle School cafeteria rebuild: $4.27 million
  • Central services building and maintenance: $21 million
  • Eight bay maintenance building: $17.12 million

Pender County Schools said on Facebook:

“Saying the education of the children of Pender County is its number one priority, the Pender County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a Notice of Intent to file a $178m School Bond and Reimbursement Resolution #PCSPride.”

