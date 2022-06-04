Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar set to open ninth location in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is constructing its ninth location in New Hanover County.

The original store was opened in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and has been expanding along the east coast, with the New Hanover County store is set to open in September of 2022.

The store serves unique milkshakes and sundaes served in ‘monster-sized’, custom-designed mason jars and bowls that can change color.

According to their Facebook page, the store will be owned and operated by a local family, specifically Gabriele Pike and Donald Turner.

“We have loved calling Wilmington our home for twenty-five years and we are exited to take this next journey in the Wilmington Community for some family fun time,” Pike said in a Facebook post. “This will be a true dessert experience for all who enter our doors.”

