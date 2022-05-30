Senior Connect
UNCW grad impacts Jacksonville PD as its first social worker

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Jacksonville Police Department has hired a UNCW Master of Social Work graduate to fill its first social work position in the history of the department.

According to UNCW, David Reese interned with Jacksonville PD reinforcing his belief that social work is a necessary service for law enforcement officers.

“A lot of people struggle with the idea that the police officer’s job is to protect and serve. These people also see the worst of humanity daily,” Reese said. “So they go to a call, and are always extremely perceptive about what’s going on for their safety, as well as your safety. But they’re not necessarily looking at your emotional needs or the resources that could be provided to you at the time because they’re serving everyone around them.”

Reese, a former U.S. Marine, said his military background helps him understand his fellow police officers in the Crime Victim Services unit.

“We skirt a hard line every day with getting trust from officers,” he said. “We want them to know that you can come in and talk with us and it’s not going to cost you your career. It’s a struggle because there has been a wall between law enforcement and mental health.”

Reese has completed mental health and substance abuse training and uses his skills to follow up with members of the public who encounter law enforcement officers, offering further consultation and resources to positively impact their situation.

“He brings great talent and perspective to the Crime Victim Services unit,” said Jacksonville PD crisis counselor Dr. Tobi Gilbert. “His experience in the U.S. Marine Corps coupled with his mental health and substance abuse training and licensure amplify his ability to work seamlessly with community members and with our law enforcement officers. His personality is easy going, allowing for easy connections with others.”

