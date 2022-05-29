Rescue teams unable to respond to person in need due to blocked beach accesses

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Parked cars blocking beach accesses caused trouble to first responders trying to get to a person in need on Saturday.

A post on the Oak Island Water Rescue Facebook page says that just after 2:00 p.m., several agencies responded to a call about a person in the water struggling to make it back to shore. The responding agencies included Oak Island Water Rescue, Fire Department and Police Department along with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard.

First responders tried to access the area by using the W. 23rd Street Beach Access but were unsuccessful due to parked vehicles blocking their way. Luckily, first responders made their way through another beach access, although it was also partially blocked by parked vehicles.

As teams worked their way to the scene, beachgoers that witnessed the ordeal rescued the person from the water and began CPR until OIFD arrived and paramedics could take over.

OIWR assisted with resuscitation efforts as OIFD helped with crowd management and talked to witnesses. Meanwhile, OIPD worked to clear the way through the blocked beach access so first responders could transport the victim to an ambulance.

The status of that victim is unclear. Officials also did not say if a rip current was to blame for the person’s struggle.

