‘I just want them to be able to come to school knowing that they’re safe:’ Local teen makes school safety kits

Scout Krish Mishra delivered over 60 classroom safety kits to Roland-Grise Middle School.
Scout Krish Mishra delivered over 60 classroom safety kits to Roland-Grise Middle School.(WECT)
By Anna Austin Boyers
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Becoming an Eagle Scout takes years of commitment and a lot of hard work. Along with those comes a final service project.

That final service project for Scout Krish Mishra is donating dozens of classroom safety kits, an effort that’s taken him over six months.

On Tuesday, Mishra and his father delivered over 60 kits to Roland-Grise Middle School, where he once attended.

“I just want kids to feel safe and comfortable at schools rather than having to hear about all of these terrible things and having to be scared and go to school,” Mishra said. “I just want them to be able to come to school knowing that they’re safe and secure.”

Inside the kits are first aid kits, stress balls, gloves, and any necessary items needed to treat injuries during a lockdown incase they are unable to leave the classroom for help.

“I hope that this will open our eyes to a lot of the dangers that we have in our community,” he said. “And I hope that it can give across a message that there are ways that we can help make our school environment safer.”

Mishra got the idea from various tragic shootings in schools across the country, the most recent one being in Texas. His idea also caught the attention of school leaders.

“I think this project is something that really shows leadership on is part and helps support our students,” Principal of Rolland-Grise Middle School Charlie Broadfoot said.

Mishra says, if all goes well he plans to keep making them and deliver some to other schools in the county.

While actions like these are great, New Hanover County Schools constantly review and update their Emergency Operations Plan. More information on that can be found by clicking here.

