Person badly burned, airlifted from fire at Chadbourn motel

By WECT Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A person had to be airlifted to hospital after being badly burned in a fire at the Budget Inn Motel in Chadbourn at the intersection of Brown and 8th streets Wednesday morning.

An explosion was heard across the street from the motel at 4:30 Wednesday morning by Mayor Phillip Britt and a fire engulfed the two-story building.

Britt said there was one person in the building at the time.

“The support from area first responders was impressive and humbling,” said Britt. “Chadbourn Police Officer Jonathan Driggers pulled the fire victim from the corner of the building without any concerns for his own safety. He was a hero.”

The building is more than 50 years old and a door of the building blew 89 feet away, landing across the street in from of the NAPA Auto building.

Fire and EMS units responded from Chadbourn, Evergreen, Cerro Gordo, Roseland and Whiteville.

The fire was contained within 35 minutes; however, the building is a total loss.

At this time, there is no update on the condition of the victim.

