UNCW and Defense Alliance of NC host Science and Technology Forum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Academic researchers, Department of Defense representatives and subject matter experts from the military and related businesses shared their expertise at a Science and Technology Forum held at UNCW’s Burney Center Wednesday.

UNCW Computer Science Professor Dr. Ron Vetter said they were interested in sharing UNCW’s strengths with Department of Defense partners.

“Today is really about building the workforce for the Department of Defense and what that means is — what are those areas that they’re searching for? Whether it be in artificial intelligence machine learning, whether it be in the areas of cyber security — those have been areas that even the White House has expressed as areas of extreme interest for the government.”

With over 100 participants and speakers from a half dozen organizations, the topics of discussion for the theme, “Building the DoD Workforce for the 21st Century” were all related to statewide efforts to support the Department of Defense through research, training and preparation of the future workforce.

According to a UNCW public information official, the university is in partnership with state businesses, the military and other academic entities through the Defense Alliance of North Carolina.

Topics included Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Geospatial, Ocean Science, Interdisciplinary Intelligence, Intelligent Systems, Biometrics, Human Performance, Sensors, and National Service National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) opportunities.

Click here for speaker bios and presentation details.

UNCW is offering a Bachelor’s degree in Cyber Security beginning fall 2022.

