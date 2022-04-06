Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners make changes to animal tethering law

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners in Boiling Spring Lakes approved changes to an ordinance restricting animal tethering at a meeting Tuesday evening.

After a heated discussion between council members, the changes passed by a 4-1 vote.

The changes mean that dogs cannot be tethered unless a responsible person is in the immediate area and for dogs to be tethered, they must be at least four months old.

Also, the restraint must be at least ten feet long and attached to a collar or harness rather than just around a dog’s neck.

All pens and lots where animals are kept must have adequate shelter.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.