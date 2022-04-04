Gold coins and historic currency on display at the Azalea Festival Coin Show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children and adults alike can check out historic currency and more at the Azalea Festival Coin Show. Guests can check out the event at the Elks Lodge on Oleander Drive on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The “Kids Korner” will feature coins, games, and coin collector albums for anybody 16 and younger.

Some of the historical items featured include real gold coins, coins with pirates and sirens etched onto them, and unusual paper currency.

Coins featuring pirates and sirens are just some of the items on display (Azalea Festival Coin Show)

Almost three-dozen vendors will attend to event, and appraisers can appraise the value of coins you bring. If you do bring coins, organizer Karen Foster just asks you bring highlights of your collection and not an entire suitcase of coins.

Some coins will be on sale as well, from real gold coins to novelty coins featuring pop culture icons.

“A lot of people think the coin show is really for coin collectors. And I would tell you if you just enjoy seeing very beautiful things, it is absolutely worthwhile to come out to the coin show,” says Karen Foster of the Azalea Festival Coin Show.

A historic five dollar bill from before standardized bills were as widespread (Azalea Festival Coin Show)

