One injured in shooting during fight at Hooters

By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a fight broke out at Hooters, ending with shots fired.

At 7:48 Friday night, Wilmington police responded to a reported fight between several men at the Hooters on Market Street. Officers were in the process of establishing the crime scene when a victim approached them with a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear if he was involved in the fight, but a WPD spokesperson says officers were able to determine that the shot was fired during the fight. The victim was transported to NHRMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or text “WPDNC” to 847411. You can also
use the Tip 411 app.

