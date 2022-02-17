Pender County Sheriff’s Office responds to report of stabbing in Hampstead area
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Several Pender County Sheriff’s Office cars and EMS vehicles responded to the report of a stabbing at the south end of Watts Landing Drive, a Hampstead neighborhood, late Thursday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the report and the location.
Viewers reported seeing crime scene tape in two areas of the neighborhood around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as information is made available.
