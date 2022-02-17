Pender County Sheriff’s Office responds to report of stabbing in Hampstead area

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Several Pender County Sheriff’s Office cars and EMS vehicles responded to the report of a stabbing at the south end of Watts Landing Drive, a Hampstead neighborhood, late Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the report and the location.

Viewers reported seeing crime scene tape in two areas of the neighborhood around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as information is made available.

