Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pender County Sheriff’s Office responds to report of stabbing in Hampstead area

(WLBT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Several Pender County Sheriff’s Office cars and EMS vehicles responded to the report of a stabbing at the south end of Watts Landing Drive, a Hampstead neighborhood, late Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Pender County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the report and the location.

Viewers reported seeing crime scene tape in two areas of the neighborhood around 5:00 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teens feared lost who were on the plane that crashed off Carteret County
Carteret County suspends search, two bodies positively identified
The Sloans say that two women came to their door, asking to verify voter information and were...
Brunswick family left with questions following unexpected visit from ‘volunteers’ asking about voting records
Avi Zheng, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with animal cruelty.
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after allegedly hitting dog
Will Osborne, 20 years old
Man charged with five counts of assault by pointing a gun
Stephanie Fulcher & Hunter Parks
PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight

Latest News

The NHC Sheriff’s Office made three arrests and seized narcotics and firearms. (Pictured from...
Investigations by NHC Sheriff’s Office leads to seizure of narcotics and firearms
North Carolina State Senate.
Bill giving parents authority to decide if kids wear masks in schools clears Senate
As the number of cars on Wilmington roadways has increased, so has the need to upgrade...
Major upgrades planned for some of Wilmington’s busiest intersections
Governor Roy Cooper
Cooper encourages schools, local governments to end mask mandates