Are you enrolled? Legal Aid hosts free ACA events around the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Open enrollment for the health insurance marketplace on healthcare.gov is coming to a close.

January 15, 2022 is the last day to enroll in or change plans for 2022 coverage. Picking the right plan can feel complicated, which is why Legal Aid is holding events across our region to help people through the process.

You can sit down with a trained navigator, who can help you fill out your application, choose the right plan and see if there’s way you can save money. Navigators do not work for or sell insurance for any one provider. Their goal is to help consumers find the best possible plan for their needs.

“A lot of people are eligible for premium tax credits, things that keep their premium-- the cost of their monthly premiums down. Four out of five people that enroll in a healthcare marketplace plan end up paying as little as $10 a month. Nine out of 10 people who look into it are eligible for some type of financial assistance, so that is something we want to make sure people are aware of. There’s a solid chance that you’re eligible for financial assistance. We will figure out how much, we will figure out how to get you to access that,” said Wills Maxwell, a certified marketplace navigator with Legal Aid NC.

The nonprofit is offering appointments over the phone, in person or virtual. The meetings are free and consumers can follow up with their navigator at any time throughout the year

“We want to help you out and get you enrolled at the beginning of the plan year, so that way you just have that peace of mind, you know if something comes up, I’m covered, I know where my primary care is, I know what hospitals I can visit, I have all this information and I know where I can look up this information without stressing over can I afford it,” said Maxwell.

Here are the remaining events:

1/3 East Columbus Library 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

1/3 New Hanover Library- Northeast Branch 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

1/4 New Hanover Library- Pine Valley Branch 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

1/4 Pender County Library 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

1/5 Pender County Library 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

1/5 New Hanover Library 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

1/6 CFCC Union Station 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

1/6 New Hanover Library- Downtown Branch 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm

1/12 CFCC Union Station 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Appointments may be scheduled online at ncnavigator.net or by calling 1-855-733-3711.

