Your guide to New Year’s Eve week in the region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Not sure what to do this New Year’s Eve? Here’s a sampler of the week’s events.

If you’re interested in the bar scene, there are plenty of events at bars throughout the area:

The 2021 NYE Bash at Bluewater Waterfront Grill, Wrightsville Beach

Bass Planet will play at Varnish Ale and Spirits, downtown Wilmington

Pour Taproom is hosting the NYE Champagne Party, downtown Wilmington

The NYE Bash at Seawitch Café & Tiki bar, Carolina Beach

The Beehive Blondes will be hosting an all ages retro disco NYE party at the Satellite Bar in the South Front District of Wilmington with a best dressed contest

For some more casual events, you can start with the Independence Mall Holiday Train Expo daily from December 27-30, noon-5 p.m.

The Cape Fear Festival of Trees will also still be running until January 3 at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.

Kure Beach Ocean Front Park & Pavilion will be hosting a free, family-friendly Island of Lights New Year’s Eve celebration. It begins at 9 p.m. and will feature a DJ, fireworks, and a giant beach ball drop.

And for your kids, you can visit the Children’s Museum of Wilmington for their New Year’s Noon event from 9 a.m. to noon. For those looking for a more relaxing experience, wait until January 1 and check out the Salty Dog Yoga & Surf Sound Bath Celebration.

