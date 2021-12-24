Your guide to New Year’s Eve week in the region
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Not sure what to do this New Year’s Eve? Here’s a sampler of the week’s events.
If you’re interested in the bar scene, there are plenty of events at bars throughout the area:
- The 2021 NYE Bash at Bluewater Waterfront Grill, Wrightsville Beach
- Bass Planet will play at Varnish Ale and Spirits, downtown Wilmington
- Pour Taproom is hosting the NYE Champagne Party, downtown Wilmington
- The NYE Bash at Seawitch Café & Tiki bar, Carolina Beach
- The Beehive Blondes will be hosting an all ages retro disco NYE party at the Satellite Bar in the South Front District of Wilmington with a best dressed contest
For some more casual events, you can start with the Independence Mall Holiday Train Expo daily from December 27-30, noon-5 p.m.
The Cape Fear Festival of Trees will also still be running until January 3 at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher.
Kure Beach Ocean Front Park & Pavilion will be hosting a free, family-friendly Island of Lights New Year’s Eve celebration. It begins at 9 p.m. and will feature a DJ, fireworks, and a giant beach ball drop.
And for your kids, you can visit the Children’s Museum of Wilmington for their New Year’s Noon event from 9 a.m. to noon. For those looking for a more relaxing experience, wait until January 1 and check out the Salty Dog Yoga & Surf Sound Bath Celebration.
