Local foundation fulfills wish lists for residents in assisted living facilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The founder of the Saint Nicholas Christmas Foundation handed out over 500 gifts to residents in assisted living facilities in several counties including New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender on Friday.

A few years ago, Nicholas Newell recognized this time of year can be difficult for those in assisted living facilities who do not have living family members or in some cases, an income.

“...especially these people who don’t have these family members to come and visit them, you know, and have that one-on-one interaction, you know,” said Newell. “This is something that will hopefully bring a little bit of light to their day.”

Newell, who happens to be born on Christmas Day, established the foundation as a nonprofit in 2018 and made it his goal to fulfill the gift wish lists of residents in need.

Throughout the year, he collects monetary and gift donations and then distributes gifts to those who many otherwise not receive anything at all.

Starting as a small scale fundraiser among friends and family delivering gifts to 130 residents, the foundation has grown across North Carolina and has now expanded into four other states.

