Hampstead to host Christmas tree lighting event Dec. 3

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - Hampstead Kiwanis Park will host a Christmas tree lighting event starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

“Pender County Parks and Recreation is pleased to start a new holiday tradition at the Hampstead Kiwanis Park with an annual Christmas tree lighting event for the Hampstead community,” said Zach White, Pender County Parks and Recreation supervisor.

The Pender County Parks and Recreation Department will host children’s activities, including cookies and crafts along with a community Christmas carol sing-along.

“Of course, we can’t light up a Christmas tree without Santa’s help,” said White. “Santa Claus will visit with children. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras or smartphones for photos with Santa.”

The event is free to the public.

Save the Date! Hampstead Christmas Tree Lighting Friday December 3rd Hampstead Kiwanis Park 586 Sloop Point Loop Road... Posted by Pender County Parks and Recreation on Friday, November 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.