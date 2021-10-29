Casting agency is looking for extras for ‘Florida Man’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - TW Cast and Recruit agency is looking for people to be paid extras in the Netflix Series Florida Man for the filming of a casino day on Wednesday, November 3.

The agency is currently in need of adults in the 20-40-year-old age group from a diverse range of backgrounds.

Extras will be paid a guaranteed $80 for eight hours and time and a half for any hours beyond eight. Also, people who test negative for COVID and work in Wilmington will receive a $80 COVID bump.

Due to a Netflix mandate, all extras need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those interested in becoming a paid extra for Florida Man should go to twcastandrecruit.com

