Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of businesses to the Waterford and Leland Town Center areas.

The town of Leland is working with Lidl to sell its property at the intersection of Highway 17 and Ocean Gate Way to South Carolina company Twin Rivers Capital.bOnce that sale closes in the next 30 to 60 days, Leland will can expect four new businesses right next to Leland Town Center.

“Right now, they’ve identified three users that they’ve been talking to and have signed up actually,” said economic and community development director Gary Vidmar. “7-Eleven convenience store is one of them, also a Cookout and a Take 5 Oil Change.”

That will be the only 7-Eleven to open in southeastern North Carolina in decades and the only location in the Cape Fear for nearly a hundred miles. Of course, the popularity of Cookout is expected to increase traffic through the area, so Leland is already looking at plans to mitigate that issue.

“We will be putting a roundabout, what we call a teardrop roundabout, at the corner of New Pointe Blvd. and Ocean Gate Way that will allow traffic to circumvent that intersection in a much safer way than currently,” said Vidmar.

Across the road and closer to the Harris Teeter in Waterford, another project is also in the works.

“What we’ve perceived for these two buildings is comprised of Class A office users much like law firms, insurance agencies, financial planners, wealth managers, even medical offices,” said Steve Hall, representing SAMM Properties. “All of that’s to serve that growing area of Leland and Brunswick County.”

That project hopes to offer unique opportunities for businesses.

“You can actually own the real estate you occupy instead of paying the lease fee each month,” said Hall. “It’s not for everybody, but it is for certain types of businesses.”

A furniture store is under construction across from the Leland Station community while a car wash is coming to Leland Town Center-- all new businesses that will benefit the community in more ways than one.

“It’ll increase the property tax revenue for that piece of land that’s now completely vacant and it’ll also add to our sales tax revenue in the county as well as the town,” said Vidmar.”

Signs that development in Leland doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

