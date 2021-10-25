Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Leland to welcome slew of new businesses in the near future

Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of...
Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of businesses to the Waterford and Leland Town Center areas.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Development continues along Highway 17 near the Walmart in Leland, bringing a variety of businesses to the Waterford and Leland Town Center areas.

The town of Leland is working with Lidl to sell its property at the intersection of Highway 17 and Ocean Gate Way to South Carolina company Twin Rivers Capital.bOnce that sale closes in the next 30 to 60 days, Leland will can expect four new businesses right next to Leland Town Center.

“Right now, they’ve identified three users that they’ve been talking to and have signed up actually,” said economic and community development director Gary Vidmar. “7-Eleven convenience store is one of them, also a Cookout and a Take 5 Oil Change.”

That will be the only 7-Eleven to open in southeastern North Carolina in decades and the only location in the Cape Fear for nearly a hundred miles. Of course, the popularity of Cookout is expected to increase traffic through the area, so Leland is already looking at plans to mitigate that issue.

“We will be putting a roundabout, what we call a teardrop roundabout, at the corner of New Pointe Blvd. and Ocean Gate Way that will allow traffic to circumvent that intersection in a much safer way than currently,” said Vidmar.

Across the road and closer to the Harris Teeter in Waterford, another project is also in the works.

“What we’ve perceived for these two buildings is comprised of Class A office users much like law firms, insurance agencies, financial planners, wealth managers, even medical offices,” said Steve Hall, representing SAMM Properties. “All of that’s to serve that growing area of Leland and Brunswick County.”

That project hopes to offer unique opportunities for businesses.

“You can actually own the real estate you occupy instead of paying the lease fee each month,” said Hall. “It’s not for everybody, but it is for certain types of businesses.”

A furniture store is under construction across from the Leland Station community while a car wash is coming to Leland Town Center-- all new businesses that will benefit the community in more ways than one.

“It’ll increase the property tax revenue for that piece of land that’s now completely vacant and it’ll also add to our sales tax revenue in the county as well as the town,” said Vidmar.”

Signs that development in Leland doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to the scene on Independence Blvd. Saturday
One dead, one arrested after wreck in Wilmington
Brunswick County EMS is grieving one of its own this morning.
Brunswick County EMS mourns paramedic after motorcycle accident
Julie Wilsey served 22 years with ILM before her abrupt termination in June.
Airport director had excellent reviews shortly before being pushed out
Ironman race in downtown Wilmington Saturday
Tri-Athletes compete in Ironman Wilmington on Saturday
New No Turn on Red sign at the intersection of Olde Waterford Way and U.S. 17.
New ‘No Turn on Red’ sign has many frustrated

Latest News

Oak Island Police Chief, W.L. “Speedy” Ingram III, promoted Lieutenant Frankie Cooke to the...
Oak Island PD promotes Lieutenant to Assistant Police Chief
Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez
2 children found dead inside vehicle near NC school, sheriff’s office says
Thousands of people in southeastern North Carolina decided not to wait until Election Day to...
Breaking down early voting numbers ahead of NC’s upcoming municipal elections
Robin Byrum / Scott Poole
OBX: Parents arrested in 1991 death of baby