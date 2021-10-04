Senior Connect
UPDATE: Wilmington PD locate 25-year-old woman previously missing

By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UPDATE: WPD announced at 8:12 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, that Tiffany Marie Weimer has been located.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Tiffany Marie Weimer was last seen on Saturday, October 2 on Dawson Street.

According to WPD, Weimer can frequently be found at bookstores and coffee shops, particularly the Dunkin near the intersection Market Street and New Centre Drive.

Police believe she is traveling either by foot or in a 2008 Dodge Caliber.

Weimer is 5′7′' and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and grey eyes.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

