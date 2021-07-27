Senior Connect
Three charged for animal cruelty in Brunswick County after 14 neglected dogs rescued

Three charged for animal cruelty in Brunswick County
Three charged for animal cruelty in Brunswick County(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services have charged three from Supply with animal cruelty.

Todd Eric Morris, 55, Margie Renee Fowler-Morris, 50 and John William Thomas Fowler, 23, all of Sabbath Home Road in Supply, have each been charged with 16 counts of animal cruelty.

APS responded to a call in the area for dogs running at large. The officer noticed the animals were in poor condition and alerted the APS director who obtained a search warrant. Fourteen dogs in deplorable conditions were removed from the home. They now safe at APS and are being cared for by our Animal Care Specialist.

Four dogs were found deceased in the residence.

All three individuals were arrested and booked into the Brunswick County Detention Facility, each under a $25,000 secured bond.

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

