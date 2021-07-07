Brunswick County Schools announce Thursday closings due to severe weather

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools is closing multiple summer programs on Thursday as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches the region.

Due to the threat of severe weather and potential dangers of school buses on the roads, Brunswick County Schools Summer Learning sites will be closed on Thursday. Teachers, summer school support staff, bus drivers, custodians, and CN staff should not report to work

A Brunswick County Schools spokesperson says 12-month employees should report on a two-hour delay if they feel they can safely get to work; or take the day off as a non-required workday.

Curbside meal service is also cancelled for Thursday. It will resume Monday, July 12.

Due to Legislative requirements for Summer Learning Programs to be 150 instructional hours, schools will add 10 minutes to the start of the day and 10 minutes to the end of the day to meet the state requirements starting Monday. This will make up for time lost from weather related closings.

Beginning Monday, bus riders’ pickup time will be 10 minutes earlier, and drop off time will be 10 minutes later.

All locations resume their schedules on Friday, July 9, unless instructed otherwise.

