New Hanover County Commissioners to vote on budget

County Manager Chris Coudriet is recommending a 47.5 cent tax rate, which would effectively be a tax increase for county residents. A person with a $300,000 house would have paid $1,275 in county taxes last year, but would pay $1,425 in county taxes under the proposed tax rate. And that’s if the value of their house didn’t change. If the value of their house increased during the recent revaluation, their tax bill under the increased tax rate would go even higher.