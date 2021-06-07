New Hanover County Commissioners to vote on budget

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the county budget at their meeting Monday, which starts at 4 pm. Potential sticking points in the budget include a proposed raise for commissioners, a significant raise for teachers, and a property tax increase for residents.
Property revaluations in New Hanover County were recently completed, and the overall property value here increased considerably. State law mandates that a revenue-neutral tax rate be published. That’s the tax rate which would generate the same amount of tax revenue for the county if no revaluation had occurred. While the previous tax rate was 55.5 cents per $100 of property value, the revenue neutral rate under the new valuations would be 42.5 cents.
County Manager Chris Coudriet is recommending a 47.5 cent tax rate, which would effectively be a tax increase for county residents. A person with a $300,000 house would have paid $1,275 in county taxes last year, but would pay $1,425 in county taxes under the proposed tax rate. And that’s if the value of their house didn’t change. If the value of their house increased during the recent revaluation, their tax bill under the increased tax rate would go even higher.
The proposed budget calls for $461 million in spending, a 16% increase from last year’s budget.
County Commission Chair Julia Boseman is calling for a significant increase in funding for public schools. She wants a $527 increase in spending per pupil. If approved, the amount would go from $2,907 per student to $3,434. Additionally, she wants to increase the teacher supplement to $9,000 per teacher (up from the current supplement of $4,183), which would move New Hanover County’s teacher pay from 27th to 1st in the state based on current fiscal year data.
