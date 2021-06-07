Brunswick County EMS to participate in Duke University study

“This is the same type of thing that started our Pit Crew CPR which we started several years ago,” said EMS deputy director Lyle Johnston. “It organized how we did CPR. Somebody was responsible for the airways, somebody was responsible for doing the chest compressions and there was a group of people ready to relieve that person on a regular basis and there was somebody responsible for reading the cardiac monitor and somebody responsible for giving the drugs that need to be given based on the protocols.”