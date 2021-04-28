‘MovieMaker Magazine’ names Cucalorus one of top 50 film festivals worth entry fee in 2021

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Festival was named one of the 50 film festivals worth the entry fee in 2021 by MovieMaker Magazine.
The distinction comes as more restrictions are being lifted across the nation, which could allow for a return to in-person film festivals. Many were canceled or transitioned to a virtual format over the past year.
MovieMaker determined the winners of the annual list using festival surveys, filmmaker testimonials and independent research.
“I expect film festivals to come roaring back in the coming months — but smartly, and safely, balancing our love of film with our top priority, protecting everyone’s health,” said MovieMaker editor-in-chief Tim Molloy in a press release. “These festivals have supported their communities, audiences and filmmakers with never-give-up innovations to celebrate our love of movies. Some of the things they perfected in 2020, like virtual screenings, are here to stay, even for festivals that return to in-person, indoor showings.
“But we didn’t just choose these festivals based on their handling of the pandemic. They made this list by proving themselves to be of serious value to the next generation of moviemakers, through awards, prizes, distribution deals, and meetings with future collaborators and friends.”
Much of Cucalorus was held virtually in 2020.
In a press release about making the list, Cucalorus Managing Director Rachel Taylor said, “It’s such an honor to be included with these other great festivals. Cucalorus is constantly working to make the festival circuit better for filmmakers in terms of charging fair entry fees, being transparent about our selection process, and making sure that filmmakers get paid for their work. The festival in November is more like a creative retreat, encouraging collaboration and friendship. We can’t wait to see what’s in store for this year.”
The festival, which dates back to 1994, now includes around 100 films each year.
The MovieMaker Magazine edition that named the top 50 hit newsstands April 27. The full list can be found here.
