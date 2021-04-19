Hiker dies after long fall on Babel Tower trail near Linville Falls

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A hiker died after falling on a popular trail in Burke County’s Linville Gorge Saturday, according to officials.
The incident happened around 12:32 p.m. in the area of Babel Tower, which is near Linville Falls. Emergency crews got a report of a long fall, and Burke County EMS, Burke County Emergency Management and U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement responded along with Burke County Search and Rescue.
Rescue crews hiked more than a mile to the location, but say the victim was deceased when they arrived. The victim’s name has not been released.
NCHART (Helo Aquatic Rescue Team) was called in to assist with recovering the victim.
“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the victim,” Burke County Search and Rescue said in a Facebook Post about the incident.
No further information has been released, but officials say the circumstances surrounding the fall are still under investigation by the USFS.
