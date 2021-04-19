Brunswick Co. man sentenced to 20 years on drug, firearm charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Brunswick County man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug and firearm charges.
Last Friday, Jerome Davis, 39, was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison for:
- conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, heroin, and crack cocaine
- distribution of a quantity heroin
- possession with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine, cocaine base (crack) and marijuana
- possession of firearm by convicted felon
- possession a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking
According to court documents and evidence presented in court, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office made a controlled purchase of heroin from Davis in the area of Princess Place Drive in Wilmington on May 25, 2016.
Between March and September 2019, the Wilmington Police Department made several purchases of either cocaine or a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl from Davis.
“On September 27, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Police Department conducted a search of Davis’ residence in Leland, North Carolina,” a Department of Justice release states. “During the search, deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and $27,000 in cash. Davis was present during the search. A storage unit used by Davis was also searched and a shotgun with a ten drum magazine and a stolen .357 handgun were recovered. Davis is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.”
Davis had previously been convicted of felony burglary, assault inflicting serious injury, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and marijuana, conspiracy to sell or deliver heroin, sale of schedule I and II controlled substances, and felony resisting an officer with violence.
