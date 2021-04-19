Brunswick Co. man sentenced to 20 years on drug, firearm charges

“On September 27, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Police Department conducted a search of Davis’ residence in Leland, North Carolina,” a Department of Justice release states. “During the search, deputies found a loaded 9mm handgun, crack cocaine, cocaine, marijuana, and $27,000 in cash. Davis was present during the search. A storage unit used by Davis was also searched and a shotgun with a ten drum magazine and a stolen .357 handgun were recovered. Davis is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.”