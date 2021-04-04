Overwhelming response to call for donations for Carolina Beach fire victims

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach community continues to rally behind the victims of Friday’s massive fire that gutted condos and left people displaced and distraught.
American Legion Post 129 is located directly across from Paradise Cove, the condominium complex that caught on fire.
The Legion posted on Facebook that it was accepting donations for the victims of the fire. The community quickly responded and within 24 hours hundreds had donated.
“In less than 24 hours after the incident, we had a steady stream of hundreds of people that came and delivered all of these goods to help,” said Lisa Overby-Dosier, a volunteer at the donation site. “Everybody in this community is amazing at coming together.”
The main room inside the Legion is lined with tables and rows of everything from clothing and toiletries to food and games.
“We have a little bit of everything in the room,” Overby-Dosier said. “We have men’s, women’s and children’s clothing of all sizes. We have shoes of all sizes. Handbags, accessories, comforters, linens, towels a few housewares and pet supplies.”
Some fire victims, or someone representing a victim, have already stopped by to gather some of the things they need.
“There were a lot of tears yesterday afternoon,” Overby-Dosier said. “People started to come and there were hugs and tears and just trying to understand what they needed.”
But now the Legion is almost overwhelmed by the response to call for donations. The organization has events planned as soon as Monday night and the building’s main room is still full of goods and clothing. Organizers quickly had to come up with a back-up plan.
“Publix has donated all these bags about 150 bags, so we are asking that people come fill a bag to the brim for $5 a bag,” Overby-Dosier said.
That Money will be donated back to the Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund which is helping the fire victims. Those victims can still grab whatever they need from the donation site without paying.
American Legion Post 129 will be open tomorrow for anyone who wants to fill up one of those bags. The veteran’s association is located at 1500 Old Dow Road.
American Legion will not be accepting anymore donated clothes or goods, but they will accept monetary donations on behalf of Pleasure Island Disaster Relief Fund.
“When there is something that happens in Carolina Beach or Kure beach. We have an amazing community that comes together and mobilizes like no other,” Overby-Dosier said.
