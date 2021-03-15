See smoke? Orton Plantation continues controlled burns on Monday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Orton Plantation will continue its controlled burn season on Monday with crews expected to burn approximately 621 acres.
Area residents may see or smell smoke, including those in Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Wilmington, as well as travelers on Highway 133. If you have any concerns, Orton officials suggest contacting the North Carolina Forest Service.
The controlled burns usually take place during a two-month window, beginning March 1 and lasting until May 1, to improve forest health, restore the longleaf pine habitat, and reduce the risk of larger wildfires.
