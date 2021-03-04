Britt’s Donut Shop announces reopening dates

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As sure of a sign of spring as there is in southeastern North Carolina, Britt’s Donut Shop has announced its reopening dates for the upcoming season.
According to its website, Britt’s will open its doors for business on Friday, April 2 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The rest of that first weekend, Britt’s will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.
Pleasure Island’s iconic donut shop has been serving its own brand of delicious fried glazed donuts since 1939.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.