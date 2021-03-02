Orton conducting controlled burn of 238 acres today

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Orton is conducting a controlled burn on 238 acres Tuesday, March 2.
The controlled burns are conducted in coordination with the North Carolina Forest Service, the North Carolina Department of Air Quality, the Brunswick and New Hanover County fire departments and 911 services.
The burn will be overseen by Orton Property Manager Dillon Epp, a state-certified controlled burner.
Residents may see or smell smoke in the area, including those in Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, and Wilmington, as well as drivers on Highway 133.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.