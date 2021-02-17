NC Department of Insurance establishes victims assistance center in Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Department Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will open the emergency command center for tornado victims in Brunswick County Wednesday, February 17 at 9 a.m.
People whose property was affected by Monday night’s tornado will be able to get help at the victims’ assistance center at the Lion’s Paw Clubhouse at 351 Ocean Ridge Parkway SW, Ocean Isle Beach.
Consumer experts will be on hand to assist area residents with concerns regarding damage from the tornado. Staff can help them file an insurance claim or answer their insurance related questions or connect directly with their insurance company.
People should bring their insurance card and a list of their personal items damaged in the storm (if that is possible).
Commissioner Causey will tour the storm damaged area and meet with storm victims.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.