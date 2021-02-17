NC Department of Insurance establishes victims assistance center in Brunswick County

We also want you to know that @NCInsuranceDept is here to help. Our emergency command center will be set up TOMORROW, Wed. 2/17 at 9 a.m. at the Lion's Paw Clubhouse at 351 Ocean Ridge Parkway SW, Ocean Isle Beach.@wectnews @WWAY @SpecNews1ILM @StarNewsOnline@brunswickbeacon pic.twitter.com/DUPcqruztJ