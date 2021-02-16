Mother accidentally shot dead in bedroom with four children, one child also hurt

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A 25-year-old mother was found dead and one child was injured after an accidental shooting while she was in the bedroom with her children in Cornelius.
Cornelius Police responded to an apartment on Meridian Street in reference to a shooting on Monday around 6:55 p.m.
When officers arrived, a woman was found in the back bedroom of her apartment. The victim, 25-year-old Gabriel Alexis Henderson was pronounced dead by MEDIC.
Detectives arrived on scene and after speaking with witnesses, it was determined the only people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting were the victim and her five children.
Officials say there was a small semi-automatic handgun found on the bed in the bedroom where the victim was found.
Four of the young children were in the room at the time of the shooting and detectives believe the children found the gun inside the mother’s purse.
The mother was inadvertently shot, as well as the youngest child. The oldest child was in the living room, away from the others, when the incident occurred.
The youngest child was taken by MEDIC to Atrium Main in Charlotte with non-life-threatening injuries.
This case involves juveniles; therefore, officials say they will not be releasing their names or any other identifying factors.
