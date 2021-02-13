Wilmington businesses prepare for Valentine’s Day weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT)-Like a box of chocolates, business owners in downtown Wilmington didn’t know what they were going to get when planning for this Valentine’s Day weekend.
“At this point, we have so much experience with sanitation and distancing, all the safety regulations, being at 50% capacity; we’ve all been doing it long enough, we want people to relax and have a good time,” said Floriana owner Jamie Branda.
Business owners say they realize no one is in love with the guidelines — but they still want you to have a great time celebrating the holiday. They are asking for your patience when heading out, saying they are trying to do their best to make sure everyone is safe and feels comfortable.
“We are using a peroxide cleaning agent that kills coronavirus between sittings. We are wiping down all high-touch surfaces on a regular basis and we’ve installed some additional hand sanitizing stations for our staff and guests,” said Front Street Brewery manager Ellie Craig.
The CDC has put out its own guidelines for celebrating Valentine’s Day responsibly during the pandemic. That includes not celebrating with people you don’t live with. And, they urged you to think of virtual ways to show your appreciation.
