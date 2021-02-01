NC unemployment overpayment notices surprise, upset residents

“Federal dollars come with strings sometimes, and we have to be good stewards of it. You can’t just allow fraud to happen,” State Representative Deb Butler told WECT of the attempts to recoup overpayments. “So if people have made fraudulent claims, they’re going to have to pay that money back. If however, you are one of the vast majority who just tried to navigate a difficult system, and you didn’t do it correctly for whatever reason, I think there’s an appetite in the legislature for some grace and some amnesty for those types of people. As there should be. It is wildly confusing.”