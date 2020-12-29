ATF agents look for potentially live grenade sold at Brunswick County antique mall

“For devices like this, you have a lot of collectors, veterans, people that are just interested, history buffs, so they buy these as a prop or a novelty item and that’s perfectly fine. There’s nothing against that, however for a live grenade, that’s considered a destructive device by ATF and its illegal to possess,” said ATF public information officer Corey Ray. “If you alter a device like this, it can change the way it functions and should there be material still inside that grenade with a functioning pin, it could make that into an explosive device and that could cause considerable amount of harm so it’s very important for us to help locate this bring it in take a look ourselves.”