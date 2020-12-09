Owner of Paul’s Place Famous Hot Dogs dies

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) - The owner of perhaps the most famous hot dog restaurant in southeastern North Carolina died.
David Paul passed away Monday unexpectedly.
Paul’s Place, located in Rocky Point, has been a landmark for over 90 years. Beverly Paul started the business in 1928. After he passed, his sons, Beverly and David took over the business. Beverly passed away several months ago, according to restaurant employees.
The restaurant is a popular spot for locals and tourists. The hot dogs became famous because of the sweet relish which is now sold across the country.
Paul’s Place closed Tuesday but employees said the restaurant would be back open for business on Wednesday.
