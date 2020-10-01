Neighbors rally around family that received racist, threatening letter over Mexican flag

“I’m a white male. And there’s a lot of current events that don’t seem to affect me personally," Kevin Millard said of his decision to fly a Mexican flag in support of the Zambranos. “And it’s just kind of one of those attitudes that it doesn’t affect you until it affects you. And so that that letter really brought it home for me that, that the issue of racism is not just an issue that’s on the news, in Minneapolis or wherever it is. But it’s something that’s local, it’s across the street for me.”