Columbus County commissioner facing two felonies in theft of barn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - County commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd was arrested Friday morning, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said Byrd, 71, surrendered to deputies on felony charges of larceny and possession of stolen property.
According to an arrest warrant, Byrd is accused of stealing a 10x6 Amish barn worth over $6,300. The alleged incident happened on July 23.
Byrd was given a $25,000 unsecured bond and was later released, jail documents show.
No other details about the case were released and the spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing.
Back in 2011, Byrd was charged with first-degree harassment in Horry County, S.C. The outcome of that case isn’t immediately known.
Byrd, a Democrat, is facing Republican Raymond Battle Jr. for the District 3 seat on the Columbus County Board of Commissioners in November’s election.
