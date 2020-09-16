Scenes for ‘Scream 5’ to be filmed at Williston Middle School, Cardinal Lanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Exterior scenes for the latest Scream sequel will be filmed at Williston Middle School later this month.
On Sept. 28, crews for the film Scream 5, which has the working title Parkside, will be filming at the school.
Due to filming, 10th Street will be closed between Ann and Castle streets from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. but local traffic will have access within the block as needed.
On Sept. 29, crews will film scenes inside the Cardinal Lanes bowling alley located on Shipyard Blvd. Filming is not expected to affect traffic.
Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette have signed on to appear in the Scream sequel, which is expected to premiere in theaters on Jan. 14, 2022.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.