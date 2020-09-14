NCDHHS awarded $35 million grant for opioid response

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) a $35 million State Opioid Response grant.
“These funds will be used to continue the state’s efforts to turn the tide on the opioid epidemic by providing treatment and supporting North Carolina’s Opioid Action Plan 2.0. Previously, NCDHHS has received a total of $58 million in SOR grants, which to date, has provided more than 14,000 individuals with treatment and recovery services,” according to a press release from the NCDHHS.
Since COVID-19, overdoses have been on the rise and there has been a 21% increase in emergency room visits related to opioid overdoses compared to last year.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult for people who struggle with substance use disorders, and this funding will help us reduce overdoses in our state,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “But we know that the best way to ensure people without coverage can get the treatment they need is expanding Medicaid to 600,000 North Carolinians.”
The $35 million awarded for the 2020 Federal Fiscal Year will provide treatment services to at least 3,300 individuals and go toward continuing care funding as well.
"Funding will be allocated, mostly through the LME/MCOs, to provide:
- Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT), the gold standard in treatment for opioid use disorders, in addition to services for individuals with a stimulant use disorder ($24,750,000)
- Support for the Eastern Band of the Cherokee Indians in efforts to address opioid use disorder in their community ($1,937,033)
- Additional implementation funds for MAT in Department of Public Safety detention and reentry facilities ($1,711,531)
- Prevention and recovery services ($4,894,631)," according to the press release.
“This funding will provide life-saving treatment, recovery and prevention services for a portion of the estimated 114,000 North Carolinians that are uninsured and living with a substance use disorder – a number we know is growing in the midst of this pandemic,” said DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “While this federal funding will save lives, it will not come anywhere close to meeting the need and leaves our best tool on the table - expanding Medicaid.” These funds are especially vital as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for some individuals to access treatment for substance use disorder, prompting a spike in opioid overdoses."
State lawmakers spend $400,000 worth of CARES Act funding to purchase naloxone which is being distributed to treatment programs across the state.
“Additionally, a portion of a recent $2 million emergency grant award from SAMHSA won by NCDHHS is supporting access to OTPs in areas of the state particularly hard hit economically by the COVID-19 pandemic. North Carolina’s Opioid Action Plan was released in June 2017 with community partners to combat the opioid crisis. The plan was updated in 2019 with the release of the Opioid Action Plan 2.0, which aims to reduce opioid overdoses in North Carolina and is built on three pillars: prevention, reducing harm and connecting to care,” according to the press release.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.