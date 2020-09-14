NCDHHS awarded $35 million grant for opioid response

“This funding will provide life-saving treatment, recovery and prevention services for a portion of the estimated 114,000 North Carolinians that are uninsured and living with a substance use disorder – a number we know is growing in the midst of this pandemic,” said DHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “While this federal funding will save lives, it will not come anywhere close to meeting the need and leaves our best tool on the table - expanding Medicaid.” These funds are especially vital as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for some individuals to access treatment for substance use disorder, prompting a spike in opioid overdoses."