Wilmington startup invited to RIoT Accelerator Program

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington startup that was previously featured on WECT has been invited to take part in a program that could increase exposure helping bring the product to market.
opiAID will be one of eight startups invited by the Riot Accelerator Program based out of Raleigh. The program helps build relationships with other entrepreneurs within the region.
opiAID is a a unified, cloud-based platform that is billed as the world’s first technology assisted therapy that addresses opioid abuse. Data is tracked and gathered in the cloud, and will be monitored in real time by a wearable device.
“Based on what we see in the data their phone will vibrate and they’ll look at it and they’ll see a picture of their reason for recovery — their loved ones, their dog, you know something that was important to them,” opiAID co-founder David Reeser added. “That’s real invention real time hit him just when they were about to make that decision, but they could have done something they wouldn’t have come back from that’s really what it’s about.”
opiAID isn’t just technology assisted therapy (TAT), it is an assisted therapy.
“This is going to work in conjunction with their treatment program,” Reeser said. “I honestly think that’s the essence of how people achieve confident recovery. It’s not the medication assisted therapy alone, it’s not NA, it’s a community that rallies around them.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.