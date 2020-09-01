Wilmington startup invited to RIoT Accelerator Program

“Based on what we see in the data their phone will vibrate and they’ll look at it and they’ll see a picture of their reason for recovery — their loved ones, their dog, you know something that was important to them,” opiAID co-founder David Reeser added. “That’s real invention real time hit him just when they were about to make that decision, but they could have done something they wouldn’t have come back from that’s really what it’s about.”