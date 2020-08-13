$100,000 settlement reached in Pender County Florence-related price-gouging investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Attorney General Josh Stein on Thursday announced a settlement with Boise Disaster Services LLC/Servpro of Boise, an Idaho-based water damage restoration company, over a price-gouging investigation he launched in 2019 in the wake of Hurricane Florence.
Stein’s office began investigating the company after receiving complaints about it overcharging for water damage cleanup work from residents in a condo building in Pender County. Prior to the investigation, Servpro filed a lien action against the condo owners seeking nearly $100,000 from them.
The settlement results in the dismissal of Servpro of Boise’s lawsuit against the homeowners and cancels all of their outstanding balances, totaling more than $100,000. It also prohibits the company from engaging in actions that violate North Carolina’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act and price gouging statute in the future.
“I’m pleased that my office was able to reach a settlement that prevents this company from imposing any further financial harm to hardworking North Carolinians who were trying to repair their homes after Hurricane Florence,” said Stein. “My office will continue to aggressively enforce North Carolina’s price gouging statute and protect consumers.”
