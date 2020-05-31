Organizer cancels Sunday protest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans to protest the death of George Floyd in Wilmington Sunday night have been cancelled by the organizer.
Local advocacy groups held a peaceful demonstration Saturday to shine a light on injustices across the country and the deaths of unarmed black men and women at the hands of police officers. Crowds of people stood out in the rain and raised their voices.
While plans for another demonstration were floating around social media this week, local leaders say the Sunday protest was not affiliated with the local Black Lives Matter Movement or the New Hanover County NAACP.
Leaders say they grew concerned this weekend with some of the things being asked of Sunday’s protesters, given outbreaks of violence seen in many cities across the country. Saturday night, a dozen people were arrested in Raleigh and businesses were vandalized. In Fayetteville, the historic Market House was set on fire this weekend.
Plans posted online asked people to wear dark clothing, cover their tattoos and faces, avoid filming and gather after dark.
NAACP president Deborah Dicks Maxwell said the instructions seemed to indicate protesters were preparing for something more serious than a brief demonstration.
“There doesn’t need to be a rally in the city of 1898 from 6 to 9 o’clock. While I’m sure it could have been held peacefully, you’re lending the chance for something dangerous to happen when you’re holding something that late and that dark. Sun goes down at 8:15 p.m. and you need to be home. We don’t want a curfew, we don’t want trouble. We’re tired of people dying, but this is my home and we want peace for the port," said Maxwell.
Wilmington City Councilman Kevin Spears also acknowledged the Sunday protest in a Facebook post, agreeing he was concerned about the situation escalating.
“We have the opportunity to be an untouched city in North Carolina and the cancellation of this rally is one more day we’re untouched. So each day gives us a better chance of going through this time of turmoil as a city untattered. Then people will say ‘How did Wilmington do that?’ Because we all stuck together: black, brown, white, Latino, Jewish, Christian, Muslim… we all stood together," said Maxwell.
