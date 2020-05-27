Head of N.C. Division of Employment Security replaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper’s Office on Wednesday announced that he has appointed a new head of the Division of Employment Security.
Pryor Gibson will serve as the assistant secretary of the division, effective immediately, according to a news release. Gibson will be responsible for the division’s operations, communications, and accountability.
“It is always an honor to serve the people of North Carolina, and I am ready to take on the challenges at DES helping people get back on their feet and back in the economy,” Gibson stated in the news release.
Prior to this appointment, Gibson served as director of Hometown Strong, Governor Cooper’s initiative to stimulate economies and help businesses in the state’s rural communities by focusing on infrastructure improvement, broadband access, and workforce training. He previously served as director of Business Services at the Division of Workforce Solutions at the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Gibson replaces the former head of the Division of Employment Security, Lockhart Taylor, who was reassigned to a different role within the N.C. Department of Commerce.
A reason for the move wasn’t given, but the division has been under fire for its slow response to mounting unemployment claims associated with the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.