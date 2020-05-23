Whiteville seniors get traditional graduation with social distancing twist

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - It’s truly been a school year unlike any other. Seniors were expecting to go out with a bang and leave their lasting mark. But, even though that was taken away, Whiteville High school c/o 2020 was given one last moment together.
Schools have come up with different ideas to make sure graduates get their diplomas. Many of them receiving the recognition through a car window. But Whiteville high school did things a little differently. They kept it traditional but still one-of-a-kind.
“We wanted them to be able to walk and actually receive their diploma in person,” said Julie Fonnvielle, math teacher and graduation committee chairman.
The cars piled in, graduates hanging out of the windows and parked in a space with their name on it, literally.
“I would also like to thank the faculty and administration for not letting us graduate on google classrooms," said Cameron Jamison, now graduate. "I’m so glad we didn’t have to press control, alt, space bar to receive our diplomas”
Their names were called, giving them the recognition they deserve and the chance to have one last high school memory.
“It was like a warm, happy feeling because we’ve been away from each other for so long, we’re so used to seeing each other every day but we haven’t seen each other for a month, two months," said Alexandria Bellamy. "It was very heart touching, everybody kind of shed a tear but it’s okay, it’s all love.”
Because of the amount of space and safety concerns, Whiteville had two graduation ceremonies, Saturday. They split them up by last names and made this an all-day affair.
