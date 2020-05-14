Free COVID-19 testing available to N.C. prison employees

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) declared free COVID-19 testing will be available to more than 21,000 prison employees across the state, beginning May 18.
The plan provides a direct testing solution for Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice (ACJJ) employees who work in state prisons, juvenile facilities or in the community.
“The continued health and safety of our dedicated staff are our priorities as they bravely carry out our public safety mission through this pandemic,” said ACJJ Chief Deputy Secretary Tim Moose.
COVID-19 testing will be free, confidential, flexible and voluntary and will be available at designated FastMed Urgent Care locations throughout the state.
Should there be insufficient testing sites available, the NCDHHS will add more testing resources.
Results will be provided by LabCorp through its secure online portal.
The press release from the NCDPS does not mention COVID-19 testing for inmates.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.