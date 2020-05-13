Gov. Cooper: “still too early to tell” if North Carolina can move into Phase 2 of reopening on May 22nd

Gov. Roy Cooper: “Don’t want to predict that at this point, Jon, because we just don’t know at this point, and that’s the reason you step back and look at it for 14 days. I don’t want to create any kind of false expectation or false dread for people. Remember that we want to boost the economy. We want to do more things to get people engaged. But I think that health and the economy go hand-in-hand, and we won’t be able to boost the economy unless people have confidence in their safety. One of the things that will give them confidence is to make sure that we are making decisions based on the data that we see and I think the indicators that we put forth are important. I’ve been pleased that we’ve begun to ramp up our testing, which is good. We wanted to be between five and seven thousand, and we’re doing a little better than that over the last couple of days and we want to continue that. We’re going to have more and more places where people can get tested across the state, and tomorrow I’ll be talking a little bit about that in my press conference. Testing and tracing is an important part as we go through these phases, because in order to keep people safe, we’re going to have to find out who is positive, and try to get them isolated and try to trace their contacts, make sure they’re tested and if they’re positive, get them isolated. those are the things that we’re going to have to be doing a lot of as we go through the phases and try to get back to some sort of normal, which we know it’s going to have to be a normal with the virus that is still around until we get a vaccine. I think people are learning more and more about how to handle this, and I hope that we can be successful as we move forward.”