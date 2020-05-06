18-year-old wanted in Maryland murder arrested in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies in Brunswick County caught an 18-year-old wanted in connection to a murder in Maryland last year.
According to a spokeswoman for the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies assisted an outside agency with conducting a felony traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Anton Hosea Elsezy Jr. in the area of Seaside and Old Georgetown roads on Tuesday.
Elsezy was wanted on a first-degree murder charge out of Baltimore County, Maryland for the 2019 shooting death of 18-year-old Tyron Deandre Davis.
On Dec. 4, 2019, Baltimore County Police responded to the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Back River Neck Road in Essex for a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found Davis lying in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.
A week later, investigators charged Elsezy with Davis’ murder.
Elsezy remains in the Brunswick County Detention Center and is awaiting extradition back to Baltimore County, Maryland.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.