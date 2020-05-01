Peter Hans: President of NC Community Colleges hopes campuses can fully reopen in fall (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“We’ve got to expand our access, our connectivity, make sure we’re able to provide advising, proctoring, support online to students, many of whom function better in organized settings,” Hans said about meeting the challenge of improving the distance learning experience. “I don’t want them left behind, because their educational opportunities are just as important as anyone else’s. Now, our colleges have really rallied and risen to the occasion here. A lot of creative approaches such as drive-in parking lot WIFI access, where students will stay in their car and get a signal on their laptop or tablet. Many of our colleges have figured out ways to provide low-cost devices to students, and I’m so proud of them because that’s the typical can-do community college spirit. We figure out a way to get it done.”