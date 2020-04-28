High school quarterback has unique drill to improve

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - High school football season is still months away, but the coronavirus has put teams behind schedule getting ready for next season.
Because of COVID-19, teams are not able to take part in spring practices.
Still, New Hanover’s Aliam Appler has come up with a unique way to improve his skills.
The rising sophomore quarterback is tossing a football into a basketball hoop from long distances.
"It helps you work on the fade route, which is honestly one of my favorites,” siad Appler. “It just helps with the ark of the throw."
Appler first attempted the throw with this father recording. It only took him three tries to make the shot.
