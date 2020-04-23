Counseling through Crisis: Drug, alcohol and mental health experts offer help during pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Living through a global pandemic is challenging for anyone. For those who are dealing with drug and alcohol addiction, recovery or mental health issues it can be overwhelming. Help, though, is on the way.
On Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m., WECT will broadcast a counseling session for people finding themselves struggling during this pandemic that's eliminated many group therapy sessions as well as face-to-face counseling.
CAPE FEAR STRONG: Counseling through Crisis will air on WECT’s Bounce channel. Counselors from three area agencies will provide words of healing and support to viewers who tune in. Those agencies include Coastal Horizons Center, Wilmington Treatment Center, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
The one-hour program can be found on channel 6.2 for digital antennas, 1245 for Spectrum users and 72 on ATMC.
You can also watch the counseling session on wect.com, the WECT News App and on the WECT Facebook page.
Mark your calendars for CAPE FEAR STRONG: Counseling through Crisis, Wednesday, April 29 at 7 p.m.
